People, Companies and Products

Subsea7 awarded Petrobras contract offshore Brazil

May 5, 2025
0 218 Less than a minute
Subsea7 awarded Petrobras contract offshore Brazil

Subsea7 announced the award of a contract by Petrobras of over over $1.25 billion for the development of the Búzios 11 field located approximately 180 km off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 m water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 112-km rigid risers and flowlines system. Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Suresnes and Sutton. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase in Brazil and offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

May 5, 2025
0 218 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Africa Energy announces corporate update

Apr 29, 2025
Touchstone provides acquisition update

Touchstone provides acquisition update

Apr 29, 2025
NESR awarded $200 Million in slickline contracts

NESR awarded $200 million in slickline contracts

Apr 29, 2025

Devon Energy unveils value enhancing business optimization plan

Apr 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button