Subsea7 awarded Petrobras contract offshore Brazil

Subsea7 announced the award of a contract by Petrobras of over over $1.25 billion for the development of the Búzios 11 field located approximately 180 km off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 m water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 112-km rigid risers and flowlines system. Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Suresnes and Sutton. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase in Brazil and offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.