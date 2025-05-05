News

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806 million long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

May 5, 2025
0 266 1 minute read
ADNOC Drilling awarded $806 million long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

ADNOC Drilling was awarded a contract for three island rigs by ADNOC Offshore for an estimated total contract value of $806 million to support expanding operations at the offshore Zakum development project. These three rigs are in addition to three ordered in July 2024.

“These island rigs, built with embedded artificial intelligence, represent a leap forward in technology, enhancing safety, efficiency and performance,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO.

The three new island rigs will operate on ADNOC’s existing and newly constructed innovative artificial islands for drilling and completion of wells. This new generation of island rigs, expected to gradually join the fleet between 2027 and 2028, will be developed through a strategic collaboration between ADNOC Drilling and Honghua Group (HH). The partnership is formed specifically to embed the transformative power of AI, advanced digitalization and real-time analytics into rig design and operations.

May 5, 2025
0 266 1 minute read

Related Articles

Archer and Repsol sign five-year contract for late life and P&A services

Archer and Repsol sign five-year contract for late life and P&A services

May 5, 2025
Zion Oil & Gas Announces Gas to Surface Onshore in Israel During Initial Flowback

Zion announces gas to surface onshore during initial flowback

May 5, 2025
New West Africa contract for VALARIS DS-15 drillship

New West Africa contract for VALARIS DS-15 drillship

May 5, 2025

Noble releases Q1 operation highlights

May 2, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button