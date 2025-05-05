ADNOC Drilling awarded $806 million long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

ADNOC Drilling was awarded a contract for three island rigs by ADNOC Offshore for an estimated total contract value of $806 million to support expanding operations at the offshore Zakum development project. These three rigs are in addition to three ordered in July 2024.

“These island rigs, built with embedded artificial intelligence, represent a leap forward in technology, enhancing safety, efficiency and performance,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO.

The three new island rigs will operate on ADNOC’s existing and newly constructed innovative artificial islands for drilling and completion of wells. This new generation of island rigs, expected to gradually join the fleet between 2027 and 2028, will be developed through a strategic collaboration between ADNOC Drilling and Honghua Group (HH). The partnership is formed specifically to embed the transformative power of AI, advanced digitalization and real-time analytics into rig design and operations.