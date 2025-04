Stena Drilling was awarded a campaign with subsidiaries of Shell for the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena DrillMAX. The Shell campaign, which is expected to start in second half of the year, comprises two firm wells and two optional wells.

The Stena DrillMAX is a 6th-generation, harsh environment, dual-activity drillship built for high-efficiency operations. It is capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.