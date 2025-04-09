Shell Expands starts production at Dover development

Shell Offshore started production at Dover, the second subsea tieback connecting new wells to the existing infrastructure of the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub in the Gulf of Mexico. Dover brings an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Dover is located within Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 mi offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana in about 7,500 ft of water. The Dover development is a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Appomattox asset with up to two production wells produced through a 17.5-mi flowline and riser.

Current estimates are that Dover will contain 44.5 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources. The estimate of resource volumes is currently classified as 2P under the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Resource Classification System.