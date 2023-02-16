SOCAR: Caspian faces new challenges, opportunities as it moves to exploring deeper waters

Companies in the Caspian region have always dealt with unique challenges. Its landlocked nature, for example, makes access particularly difficult for offshore drilling rigs. The area’s geology is also unique, with a young geologic basin that has a lot of unconsolidated fine sand formations. In this interview from the 2023 IADC Drilling Caspian Conference, which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 7-8 February, DC speaks with Yashar Latifov, VP Field Development for SOCAR, not only about those unique challenges but also about the new opportunities that are arising as the company looks to amp up its drilling program and to explore in deeper waters. Watch the video for more details.