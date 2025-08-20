Uncategorized

SO25_Equinor3

Aug 20, 2025
The concept of a cabin built for change emphasizes the importance of adaptability of the driller’s cabin to accommodate future technologies and evolving work practices. All three of these design prototypes were still at an early conceptual stage when presented. They had been tested virtually, but no work had been done in a real-world context.Source: SPE/IADC 223668 (Click image to enlarge.)
Aug 20, 2025
