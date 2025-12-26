NewsThe Offshore Frontier

SK Earthon takes North Ketapang stake ahead of drilling

Dec 26, 2025
0
SK Earthon acquired a 34% interest in the North Ketapang offshore exploration block in Indonesia, expanding its upstream portfolio in Southeast Asia ahead of planned drilling activity.

The block is operated by PETRONASg with a 51% interest, alongside PT Pertamina Hulu Energi with 15%. Under the joint venture arrangement, the partners plan to begin exploration drilling within the year, targeting prospective structures in an area where nearby wells have delivered recent oil discoveries.

