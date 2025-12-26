Baker Hughes to supply artificial lift solutions in Kuwait

Baker Hughes contracted with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to provide advanced artificial lift systems and associated services to enhance production in Kuwait’s oil and gas fields.

Under the multi-year agreement, Baker Hughes will supply its portfolio of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) as well as installation, surveillance and maintenance services. ESP performance will be further optimized through the integration of the FusionPro intelligent production drive and Leucipa automated field production solution, which will enhance operational reliability and reduce nonproductive time.

This agreement follows a Q3 award from KOC to provide advanced wireline and perforation technology and services, including Proxima advanced logging services to enhance reservoir evaluation, optimize production and increase recovery.