SNEPCo conducts first remotely controlled well completion offshore Nigeria

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has successfully completed the first remotely-controlled well completion operation offshore Nigeria.

The operation was performed at the Bonga field, in 1,060 m of water depth. The well completion operation was performed utilizing a Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) that was supplied by Norwegian technology company Optime Subsea.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the ROCS. It means that we can perform well completion operations quicker, at lower cost and with [a] substantially lower CO2 footprint compared to conventional systems,” said Justus Ngerebara, Lead Well Engineer at SNEPCo.

Last year, SNEPCo took delivery of its first ROCS from Optime Subsea and has worked closely with Optime Subsea to integrate the system into its operations.

Optime Subsea has performed multiple ROCS operations in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico, but this was the first in African waters. The operation was led by Optime Subsea’s operation in Nigeria, supported by personnel from the company’s headquarters in Norway.

“To be able to free up valuable deck space immediately after the operation, through shipping the ROCS to shore, is a significant advantage for the rig operator. We are delighted to bring this technology to Nigeria and very grateful for SNEPCo’s innovative and ambitious approach to subsea well completion operations,” stated Rodger Hooker, Chief Service Officer at Optime Subsea.