DEC Honghua to design desert drilling rigs for Middle East client

DEC Honghua signed a new contract for an unnamed Middle East client for several new sets of desert fast-moving automated drilling rigs with a total value of more than $100 million.

The rigs are developed by with combined design of mechanical and electrical systems, incorporating core technologies such as automated pipe handling, zone management systems and intelligent maintenance systems. The fast-moving design technology meets the requirements of desert drilling operations, which not only boost the efficiency of drilling operations but also improves the reliability and economic performance of the equipment.

