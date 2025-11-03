NewsPeople, Companies and Products

SLB OneSubsea secures EPC contracts from PTTEP for two deepwater projects

Nov 3, 2025
SLB was awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts by PTTEP to its OneSubsea joint venture. As part of the EPC contracts, SLB OneSubsea will deliver comprehensive subsea production systems (SPS) for the Alum, Bemban and Permai deepwater gas fields located in Block H and the Kikeh field, Malaysia’s first deepwater oil project.

The scope includes horizontal subsea trees, umbilicals, control systems and associated services.

The Block H gas development began producing natural gas from the Rotan and Buluh fields in February 2021, while the Kikeh oil and gas field has been in production since 2007. The fields have water depths ranging between 1,100 and 1,300 m.

