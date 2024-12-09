SLB adds AI-driven geosteering to autonomous drilling

SLB introduced Neuro autonomous geosteering, which responds to subsurface complexities. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Neuro geosteering integrates and interprets complex real-time subsurface information to guide the drill bit autonomously through the most productive layer or “sweet spot” of the reservoir.

During conventional geosteering operations, geologists must manually interpret this data to identify a well target, update the well plan and trajectory, and communicate this to the directional driller. Neuro geosteering does all of these steps without human intervention.

In Ecuador, SLB deployed Neuro autonomous geosteering to drill a 2,392-ft lateral section of an onshore well for Shaya Ecuador S.A. During this operation, SLB’s autonomous system completed 25 autonomous geosteering trajectory changes, with each interpretation and decision cycle taking only seconds.