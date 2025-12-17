NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shell takes FID on US Gulf waterflood project

Dec 17, 2025
Shell Offshore took a final investment decision (FID) on a waterflood project at its Kaikias field in the US Gulf of Mexico. Water will be injected to displace additional oil in the reservoir formation which supplies production to Shell’s Ursa platform in the Mars Corridor.

In August 2014, the Kaikias field was discovered at a depth of more than 4,000 ft, approximately 130 mi off the coast of Louisiana. Production from the Kaikias field began in May 2018 with flowback to Shell’s Ursa platform.

