Northern Ocean secures contract for Deepsea Mira offshore Namibia

Northern Ocean’s semisubmersible Deepsea Mira was chosen by Shell for a drilling program in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

The Deepsea Mira will begin operations in April 2026 under a firm drilling contract with Shell, with additional option periods available. The rig is a sixth-generation, dual-derrick semisubmersible designed for harsh-environment and deepwater operations.

Preparations for the drilling program are expected to include rig readiness work and operational planning ahead of mobilization.