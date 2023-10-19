Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shell completes sale of interest in Indonesia’s Masela block

Oct 19, 2023
0 172 Less than a minute

Shell has finalized a previously announced sale of its 35% participating interest in Indonesia’s Masela Production Sharing Contract (Masela PSC) to Petronas and Indonesia’s PT Pertamina Hulu Energi. SUOS acquired its interest in the Masela PSC in 2011.

The sale also includes the Abadi gas project. Completion of the sale follows regulatory approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for the transfer of Shell stake to PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and Petronas.

This divestment is in line with Shell’s focus on disciplined capital allocation, as Shell remains active in Indonesia’s downstream and low-carbon fuel sectors. Shell companies in Indonesia manage downstream businesses, which include mobility, lubricants and marine.

Oct 19, 2023
0 172 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Wood Mackenzie: Africa’s upstream investment cycle underlines central role of oil and gas

Oct 19, 2023

KCA Deutag awarded land drilling contracts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Ecuador, Peru

Oct 16, 2023

BOEM holding public meetings to discuss Draft EIS on the Gulf of Mexico activity

Oct 12, 2023

Well activity decline continues with UK NSTA concerned over projected drilling activity

Oct 12, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button