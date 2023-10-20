Breidablikk coming on stream for Equinor ahead of schedule in Norway North Sea

Equinor began production from Breidablikk field in the Norwegian North Sea on 20 October, four months ahead of schedule and within budget. Tied back to the Grane platform, the subsea field holds almost 200 million bbl of recoverable oil. The partners are Equinor (operator), Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips.

“Breidablikk will come on stream four months ahead of schedule, within budget and with higher initial production than expected,” said Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s Executive VP for Projects, Drilling & Procurement.

When the plan for development and operation (PDO) was submitted in September 2020, production from Breidablikk was scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, with predrilling and completion of five wells. Now, eight wells have already been drilled, and the drilling of additional wells will continue on the field until the end of 2025.