Litmus Targets the Energy Sector Through Partner Agreements with SLB

Mar 26, 2025
Litmus has entered into a partner agreement with global technology company SLB to accelerate digital solutions in oil and gas fields. The collaboration combines industrial data, AI and domain expertise to optimize field operations and drive innovation.

SLB’s Agora edge AI and IOT solutions will be deployed with Litmus Edge, to achieve new levels of scale and insights for industrial data operations. Customers will have access to a modern, open innovation platform that can be deployed in remote locations and is designed to scale. Agora edge will deliver real-time data insights at the core of their operations—such as the drilling sites, pipelines, and offshore platforms—to boost operational-efficiency, safety, and decision-making.

