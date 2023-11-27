Aquaterra Energy lands platform repurposing contract offshore Denmark

Aquaterra Energy has secured a contract with INEOS, the chemical and oil and gas producers, and emergent Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) operator. It has been contracted to support the life extension of an existing offshore platform for CO 2 injection as part of the Project Greensand CCS development, offshore Denmark.

Greensand is the most mature CO 2 storage project in Demark. It aims to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2025, making it a key project in meeting the International Energy Agency’s sustainable development scenario goal of 5,635 megatons of CO 2 stored globally per year by 2050. It will be captured from European emitters and transported to the platform located in the North Sea, then sent underground via the existing offshore platform to be stored permanently in a sandstone reservoir 1,800 m below the seabed.