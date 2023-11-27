Aquaterra Energy lands platform repurposing contract offshore Denmark
Aquaterra Energy has secured a contract with INEOS, the chemical and oil and gas producers, and emergent Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) operator. It has been contracted to support the life extension of an existing offshore platform for CO2 injection as part of the Project Greensand CCS development, offshore Denmark.
Greensand is the most mature CO2 storage project in Demark. It aims to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2025, making it a key project in meeting the International Energy Agency’s sustainable development scenario goal of 5,635 megatons of CO2 stored globally per year by 2050. It will be captured from European emitters and transported to the platform located in the North Sea, then sent underground via the existing offshore platform to be stored permanently in a sandstone reservoir 1,800 m below the seabed.
Awarded through a competitive tender, the contract will see Aquaterra Energy working with INEOS to support the repurposing of the Nini platform for CO2 injection until 2045. Aquaterra Energy will deploy its knowledge in offshore platform structural analysis, brownfield engineering and asset life extension to determine the viability of the structure and guide the implementation of any necessary modifications.