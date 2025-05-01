Horizon starts infill drilling operation in Block 22/12 in Beibu Gulf

Horizon started a 2025 infill drilling operation in Block 22/12, Beibu Gulf, People’s Republic of China. A COSL-owned drilling rig has been mobilized to the WZ12-8W platform for a one-well campaign. The well was spud on 28 April.

Recovery from this well is currently carried as contingent resources but will be reclassified as reserves in Horizon’s 30 June 2025 reserves report. This well will recover incremental oil from an existing field and is targeted as a nearby offset from existing producers.

The one-well program is forecast to recover an incremental 0.4 mmbbl gross to the end of the contract period, with the total incremental oil rate from the well is estimated at 500 bopd gross.

CNOOC is operating the drilling and completion operation, which will run for approximately 30 days from spud.