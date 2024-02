The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Neptune Energy Norge AS a drilling permit for well 36/7-5 S in production license 636, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations. The permit is for the new exploration well at Duva field in the North Sea.

The well will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai harsh-environment semisubmersible rig, with work set to commence in February 2024.