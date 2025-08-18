NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Allseas completes single-lift removal of Heather Alpha topsides

Aug 18, 2025
The Allseas Pioneering Spirit vessel safely removed the 15,300-ton Heather Alpha topsides from the UK northern North Sea in a single, seamless lift.

Completed on 11 August, the operation marked the culmination of three years of detailed offshore preparation, delivered in collaboration with operator EnQuest and specialist contractors.

Located 460 km northeast of Aberdeen, Heather Alpha has been a fixture of the North Sea for nearly 50 years. Its removal represents the penultimate offshore lift in Pioneering Spirit’s 2025 campaign.

The topsides was lifted using the vessel’s unique motion-compensated system, capable of removing entire structures in a matter of seconds. This method minimizes offshore exposure, reduces man-hours and enhances safety.

