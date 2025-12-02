Serica lifts output as Triton reliability improves

Serica Energy reported a return to stable operations on the Triton FPSO after compressor and flare-system issues constrained drilling and production performance through Q3. Triton maintenance wrapped in July and follow-up work has restored uptime heading into year-end subsea activity.

A planned subsea shutdown covering the Bittern, Gannet and Evelyn fields began 23 November and is scheduled to complete in mid-December. Serica continues subsea preparation work for the Belinda development, a 100%-owned tie-back to Triton that will use existing drilling and processing capacity in the area.

At the Bruce Hub, annual maintenance is complete and wells are back online, with bullheading operations supporting stable flow. The hub is now positioned to receive additional well intervention and integrity work in early 2026 as part of its ongoing drilling and infrastructure program.