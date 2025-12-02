ABL, PMS form Egyptian rig moving partnership

ABL is partnering with Egypt’s Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) to introduce a unified rig moving service in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez, with the support of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

This milestone initiative supports Egypt’s strategic direction to enhance offshore operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and elevate the standards of marine and drilling logistics across two of the country’s offshore basins.

The integrated service from PMS and ABL includes a centralized operations control for the Red Sea, detailed site survey and technical studies, operational risk analysis and weather impact modeling, high-capacity towing units and ASD vessels with up to 126-t bollard pull, seabed survey capabilities and ROV support, and a standardized workflow designed to reduce operational cost, minimize downtime and enhance drilling continuity across the Gulf of Suez.

As technical and engineering partner, ABL brings experience from more than 1,500 rig moves globally into the Egyptian offshore market. Its operational methodologies will be aligned with international standards. ABL will support the Egyptian offshore industry with marine warranty, engineering and rig move assurance services.