NewsThe Offshore Frontier

ABL, PMS form Egyptian rig moving partnership

Dec 2, 2025
0 360 1 minute read
ABL, PMS form Egyptian rig moving partnership

ABL is partnering with Egypt’s Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) to introduce a unified rig moving service in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez, with the support of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

This milestone initiative supports Egypt’s strategic direction to enhance offshore operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and elevate the standards of marine and drilling logistics across two of the country’s offshore basins.

The integrated service from PMS and ABL includes a centralized operations control for the Red Sea, detailed site survey and technical studies, operational risk analysis and weather impact modeling, high-capacity towing units and ASD vessels with up to 126-t bollard pull, seabed survey capabilities and ROV support, and a standardized workflow designed to reduce operational cost, minimize downtime and enhance drilling continuity across the Gulf of Suez.

As technical and engineering partner, ABL brings experience from more than 1,500 rig moves globally into the Egyptian offshore market. Its operational methodologies will be aligned with international standards. ABL will support the Egyptian offshore industry with marine warranty, engineering and rig move assurance services.

Dec 2, 2025
0 360 1 minute read

Related Articles

CNOOC brings Weizhou 11-4 oilfield online in South China Sea

CNOOC brings Weizhou 11-4 oilfield online in South China Sea

Dec 3, 2025
DeepOcean to carry out Gryphon Alpha disconnection in North Sea

DeepOcean to carry out Gryphon Alpha disconnection in North Sea

Dec 3, 2025
Drilling resumes in Trinidad’s Central Block after 19 years

Drilling resumes in Trinidad’s Central Block after 19 years

Dec 3, 2025
BPTT starts production from new Cypre gas project

Wood awarded brownfield EPC scope in Trinidad

Dec 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button