Archer wins five-year YPF drilling award in Vaca Muerta

Archer secured a five-year drilling contract with YPF in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta, a deal valued at about $600 million and centered on seven high-spec rigs equipped with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling systems.

The program includes the provision and operation of seven rigs, two of which will be leased internationally to add incremental capacity to Vaca Muerta. Alongside the firm five-year term, the contract carries a two-year extension option. The deployment will focus on delivering safe, efficient and technologically advanced drilling performance across YPF’s unconventional development plans.