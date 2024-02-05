Serica Energy to drill four wells in North Sea as 2024 production ramps up

Serica Energy is planning multiple drilling projects in the UK Central North Sea, including a four-well drilling campaign in the Triton area, per its recent operations update.

Work is planned for the Bittern B1z sidetrack, Gannet E GE-05, Guillemot North West EC1 and Evelyn EV-02 wells, in addition to well intervention work on the Bruce and Keith fields, with activity on the Bittern B1z sidetrack set to commence in March 2024. Work on all four wells will take its drilling activity into 2025. Serica also exercised an option that will follow the completion of the EV-02 to keep the rig for a further well.

“Production in 2024 is expected to be higher than in 2023 with guidance between 41,000 BOE/D and 48,000 BOE/D for the year,” said Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica. “This reflects a range of outcomes in a year of significant activity including the speed with which the scheduled drilling and well work deliver incremental production.”