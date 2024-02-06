Deltic, Shell UK confirm contract with Valaris for Selene, Pensacola wells

Deltic Energy announced that Shell UK, operator of Licenses P2437 and P2252, confirmed that a rig contract has been signed with Valaris for the drilling of both the Selene exploration well and the Pensacola appraisal well in the North Sea.

Each well will be drilled using the Valaris 123, a heavy-duty jackup rig, with Selene and Pensacola being drilled as a two-well sequence. The contract and mobilization will commence between June and July 2024.

Confirmation of the rig contract is a significant step forward for Deltic and key to the preparatory work required to support the exploration well on the Selene gas prospect and the appraisal well on Pensacola, following last year’s discovery.