Seadrill lines up continued drilling work in US Gulf and Angola

Seadrill announced contract awards for the West Neptune, Sevan Louisiana and Sonangol Quenguela.

In the US Gulf, the West Neptune was awarded a contract with LLOG Exploration. The four-month program is expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract, adding approximately $48 million to backlog.

Also in the US Gulf, the Sevan Louisiana received an award from an undisclosed operator for a two-month program expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract with Walter Oil and Gas. The campaign will feature the maiden deployment of the Trendsetter well-intervention equipment in the region.

In Angola, a five-well option has been exercised which extends the Sonangol Quenguela’s operations by approximately ten months, committing the rig into February 2027.