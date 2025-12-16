Global and Regional MarketsNews

Seadrill lines up continued drilling work in US Gulf and Angola

Dec 16, 2025
0 467 Less than a minute
Seadrill plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial with a third-party engineering firm on battery-powered tri-axial vibration sensors on its West Neptune drillship. The sensors will gather vibration data from the rig’s primary load path equipment, which Seadrill’s Asset Lifecycle Management platform can use to look for patterns that align with equipment malfunction. Currently the data is taken manually by rig crews, so automating the process will help to reduce the workload of those personnel.

Seadrill announced contract awards for the West Neptune, Sevan Louisiana and Sonangol Quenguela.

In the US Gulf, the West Neptune was awarded a contract with LLOG Exploration. The four-month program is expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract, adding approximately $48 million to backlog.

Also in the US Gulf, the Sevan Louisiana received an award from an undisclosed operator for a two-month program expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract with Walter Oil and Gas. The campaign will feature the maiden deployment of the Trendsetter well-intervention equipment in the region.

In Angola, a five-well option has been exercised which extends the Sonangol Quenguela’s operations by approximately ten months, committing the rig into February 2027.

Dec 16, 2025
0 467 Less than a minute

Related Articles

AI SME system enables increasingly complex autonomous decision making at real-time command center

Dec 16, 2025
Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea asset portfolio

Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea portfolio

Dec 16, 2025

Odfjell finalizes acquisition of Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 16, 2025
The Noble Globetrotter I is undergoing customer acceptance testing before beginning a 10-year contract with Shell.

OMV preps for offshore campaign in Bulgaria

Dec 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button