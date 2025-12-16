OMV preps for offshore campaign in Bulgaria

OMV Petrom, operator of the Han Asparuh offshore block in the Black Sea, is completing final preparations to begin an offshore exploration drilling campaign together with partner NewMed Energy.

The Han Asparuh block is located in the western Black Sea, south of Romania’s Neptun block. Previous work in the area has included geological and geophysical studies, three earlier exploration wells, and a large 3D seismic survey to define new drilling targets.

The Noble drillship Globetrotter I has arrived offshore Bulgaria and is being readied to spud the Vinekh-1 exploration well. The location lies about 200 km east of Varna in water depths of roughly 2,000 m. Drilling is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The campaign will include two exploration wells and is expected to last around five months. Halliburton has been selected to provide integrated drilling services, while SLB will carry out well testing operations.