NewsThe Offshore Frontier

OMV preps for offshore campaign in Bulgaria

Dec 16, 2025
0 385 1 minute read
The Noble Globetrotter I is undergoing customer acceptance testing before beginning a 10-year contract with Shell.
Photo courtesy of Noble Corp

OMV Petrom, operator of the Han Asparuh offshore block in the Black Sea, is completing final preparations to begin an offshore exploration drilling campaign together with partner NewMed Energy.

The Han Asparuh block is located in the western Black Sea, south of Romania’s Neptun block. Previous work in the area has included geological and geophysical studies, three earlier exploration wells, and a large 3D seismic survey to define new drilling targets.

The Noble drillship Globetrotter I has arrived offshore Bulgaria and is being readied to spud the Vinekh-1 exploration well. The location lies about 200 km east of Varna in water depths of roughly 2,000 m. Drilling is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The campaign will include two exploration wells and is expected to last around five months. Halliburton has been selected to provide integrated drilling services, while SLB will carry out well testing operations.

Dec 16, 2025
0 385 1 minute read

Related Articles

AI SME system enables increasingly complex autonomous decision making at real-time command center

Dec 16, 2025
Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea asset portfolio

Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea portfolio

Dec 16, 2025

Odfjell finalizes acquisition of Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 16, 2025
Seadrill plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial with a third-party engineering firm on battery-powered tri-axial vibration sensors on its West Neptune drillship. The sensors will gather vibration data from the rig’s primary load path equipment, which Seadrill’s Asset Lifecycle Management platform can use to look for patterns that align with equipment malfunction. Currently the data is taken manually by rig crews, so automating the process will help to reduce the workload of those personnel.

Seadrill lines up continued drilling work in US Gulf and Angola

Dec 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button