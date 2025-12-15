Global and Regional MarketsNews

Central Petroleum plans new drilling at Mereenie and Palm Valley

Dec 15, 2025
Central Petroleum and its joint venture partners signed a binding letter of intent with Northern Territory Power and Water Corporation to progress an accelerated drilling program at the Mereenie and Palm Valley onshore gas fields in Australia’s Amadeus Basin.

The planned campaign includes four new development wells, with two wells to be drilled at Mereenie and two at Palm Valley. The wells will be tied into existing production facilities at both fields, allowing new volumes to be brought onstream without major infrastructure additions.

Early works are already underway, including long-lead equipment orders, civil works preparation, and rig selection. Drilling is expected to commence in mid-2026, subject to final approvals and completion of preparatory activities.

