Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

SDX Energy begins drilling in Morocco’s Gharb Basin

Apr 4, 2024
0 175 Less than a minute

SDX has commenced drilling the Beni Malek-2 well in the Rharb Basin, Morocco, approximately 1.5 km from the BMK-1 discovery. The BMK-2 well will be drilled to a planned depth of approximately 1,470 m and is targeting three stacked reservoirs in the Guebbas formation, which have been identified using 3D seismic.

This follows the success of the KSR-21 well drilled in September 2023 and is part of an ongoing drilling campaign in Morocco. If BMK-2 is a success, the well will be completed and tied in for production as quickly as possible to supplement existing production.

Apr 4, 2024
0 175 Less than a minute

Related Articles

AGR secures frame agreement with Petoro for consultancy services

Apr 4, 2024

88 Energy makes light oil discovery onshore Alaska

Apr 4, 2024

Noble to drill another well for Petronas offshore Suriname

Apr 3, 2024

Wintershall Dea given greenlight to drill in the North Sea

Apr 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button