SDX Energy begins drilling in Morocco’s Gharb Basin

SDX has commenced drilling the Beni Malek-2 well in the Rharb Basin, Morocco, approximately 1.5 km from the BMK-1 discovery. The BMK-2 well will be drilled to a planned depth of approximately 1,470 m and is targeting three stacked reservoirs in the Guebbas formation, which have been identified using 3D seismic.

This follows the success of the KSR-21 well drilled in September 2023 and is part of an ongoing drilling campaign in Morocco. If BMK-2 is a success, the well will be completed and tied in for production as quickly as possible to supplement existing production.