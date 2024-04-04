NewsPeople, Companies and Products

AGR secures frame agreement with Petoro for consultancy services

Apr 4, 2024
Erik Lorange, VP of Reservoir Management at AGR (Source: AGR)

Petoro has awarded a frame agreement to AGR for the provision of independent consultancy and third-party verification studies within subsurface, drilling and wells and field development.

The frame agreement is valid for three years, plus options for two one-year extensions (3+1+1).

The scope under the frame agreement covers the majority of AGR’s services within the entire petroleum asset lifecycle, including reservoir and well management, well control and blowout contingency, operations geologists and resourcing.

“We have extensive expertise from IOR/EOR with reservoir modeling, well integrity and well control, concept and production technology, field development and verification. This competence, combined with in-depth experience from the NCS, enabled us to win this frame agreement,” said Erik Lorange, VP of Reservoir Management at AGR.

