Savant FM, NPTLabs advance AI predictive fluid management

Oct 20, 2025
Savant FM announced a strategic collaboration with NPTLabs to develop the industry’s first Predictive AI Fluid Management Platform.

By integrating advanced AI with high-resolution XRF analytics, the platform delivers precise particle and compositional breakdowns, providing an understanding of the true condition of drilling fluids. In an industry where the quality and consistency of materials can vary significantly, this enhanced visibility enables operators to make more informed, data-driven decisions at every stage of the drilling process.

The Savant FM model also supports operators facing tightening budgets and volatile oil prices, helping drilling teams reduce current contingency allocations of 10–12% that are often absorbed by fluctuating costs associated with drilling fluid management and waste.

