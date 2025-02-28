Sapura secures new contracts for tender assist drilling rig services

Sapura Energy announced that its drilling arm, Sapura Drilling, has secured multiple contracts with a combined value of approximately RM3.2B (including optional period).

Sapura Drilling won two ontracts from PTTEP for the provision of its tender assist drilling rigs, Sapura T-17 and Sapura T-18. Both projects will commence in Q2 2026, with a five-year firm period and an optional extension of three years.

The team has also secured a contract extension from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a subsidiary of Chevron, for the tender assist drilling rig Sapura Jaya. The extension, effective from November 2024, will continue for one year, concluding in November 2025.

On top of that, Sapura Drilling was also awarded a contract from ExxonMobil for the services of the Sapura Berani drilling rig. The project, starting in Q1 2026, involves development drilling for a period of 30 months. Another contract has been secured from EnQuest for services by the Sapura Esperanza rig for drilling activities. This contract, commencing in Q1 2026, covers the drilling of four development wells, offshore Malaysia.