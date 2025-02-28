NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Sapura secures new contracts for tender assist drilling rig services

Feb 28, 2025
0 309 1 minute read
Sapura secures new contracts for tender assist drilling rig services

Sapura Energy announced that its drilling arm, Sapura Drilling, has secured multiple contracts with a combined value of approximately RM3.2B (including optional period).

Sapura Drilling won two ontracts from PTTEP for the provision of its tender assist drilling rigs, Sapura T-17 and Sapura T-18. Both projects will commence in Q2 2026, with a five-year firm period and an optional extension of three years.

The team has also secured a contract extension from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a subsidiary of Chevron, for the tender assist drilling rig Sapura Jaya. The extension, effective from November 2024, will continue for one year, concluding in November 2025.

On top of that, Sapura Drilling was also awarded a contract from ExxonMobil for the services of the Sapura Berani drilling rig. The project, starting in Q1 2026, involves development drilling for a period of 30 months. Another contract has been secured from EnQuest for services by the Sapura Esperanza rig for drilling activities. This contract, commencing in Q1 2026, covers the drilling of four development wells, offshore Malaysia.

Feb 28, 2025
0 309 1 minute read

Related Articles

EON Resources preliminary assessment yields big potential in the San Andres Formation

EON Resources preliminary assessment yields big potential in the San Andres Formation

Feb 28, 2025
Vår Energi makes third oil discovery in the Goliat Area

Vår Energi makes third oil discovery in the Goliat Area

Feb 28, 2025
BP resets strategy with significant capital reallocation

BP resets strategy with significant capital reallocation

Feb 27, 2025
MariEnergies announces an oil discovery at exploration well shawal-1

MariEnergies announces an oil discovery at exploration well Shawal-1

Feb 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button