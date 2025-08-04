OGDCL makes discovery at Chakar–1 exploratory well, Pakistan

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made an oil discovery at the exploratory well Chakar–1, located in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh Province.

Chakar–1 was spudded on 2 June 2025 as an exploratory well under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License and drilled down to a total depth of 1,926 m into the upper shale of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and reservoir evaluation services (RES) log, a drill stem test (DST) was carried out in the B-sand, followed by testing with an electrical submersible pump (ESP). The well flowed 275 barrels of oil per day (bopd) through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 400 psi.

Furthermore, during formation testing using RES, oil was encountered in the Lower Ranikot formation. A second DST/ESP is now being conducted to further assess its hydrocarbon potential.