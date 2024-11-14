Saipem wins new offshore contract from TotalEnergies in Suriname

Saipem was awarded an EPCI contract by TotalEnergies for the subsea development of the GranMorgu project, located in the Block 58 oil and gas field, 150 km off the coast of Suriname. The contract is worth $1.9 billion.

The full project, expected to last five years with a first oil in 2028, represents the first major subsea development in Suriname, and it is aimed at expanding the production of the block central area through a system of subsea wells connected to a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Saipem’s scope of work entails the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance for the commissioning and start-up of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package. This includes the EPCI of approximately 100 km of 10–12” subsea production flowlines, 90 km of 8–12” water and gas injection lines, and the T&I of flexible risers, umbilicals and associated structures, at water depths ranging from 100–1,100 m. For the offshore campaign, taking place in 2027 and 2028, Saipem will deploy a combination of S-Lay and J-Lay vessels, providing the optimal pipeline installation solution.

Moreover, Saipem will execute the project in cooperation with TechnipFMC, the company in charge of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and flexible risers and umbilical equipment packages, to optimize the integration between ​the mutual scopes of work.