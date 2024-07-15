Saipem awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has awarded Saipem two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia under an existing long-term agreement. In total, the two projects are worth $500 million.

Saipem’s scope of work under the first project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42” for the Abu Safa Field. The second project involves production maintenance programs of the Berri and Manifa Fields.