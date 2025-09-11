NewsOnshore Advances

Trans Canada prepares for upcoming fall mulitlateral drilling program

Sep 11, 2025
0 338 1 minute read
Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada Gold Corp. received all formal approval from the AER for its new Lloyd 5-23-49-1W4 well with the issuance of its well license and drill permit for its upcoming new seven-leg multilateral well and drill program near Lloydminster, Alberta.

The company has agreed to participate to drill a seven-leg Sparky multilateral well with Croverro as operator for the Joint Venture. The proposed 5-23 multilateral well will be situated adjacent to the company’s successful 12-14 multilateral well near Lloydminster.

This third multilateral horizontal well is expected to be similar to the company’s 7HZ LLOYD 12-14-49-01W4 well that was drilled in 2023 and encountered 2486 m of oil pay in the Sparky Oil Formation. The 12-14 Sparky multilateral well has now produced over 114,000 barrels of oil and continues to produce consistently month over month.

The newly permitted 5-23 multilateral well, when drilled, is planned to open an estimated 3000 m of Sparky Formation. The well is scheduled to be drilled later this fall subject to stable oil pricing and rig availability.

Sep 11, 2025
0 338 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vantage scores contract for Platinum Explorer

Sep 11, 2025
Rig activity in the Permian Basin is expected to stay fairly steady over the next 18 months, although operators will slow their completion work until pipeline capacity constraints are eased in late 2019 or early 2020.

Royale expands position in Permian Basin

Sep 11, 2025

Turkey taps Baker Hughes to supply subsea, completion systems

Sep 11, 2025
PTTEP moves forward with Thailand’s first CCS project at Arthit field to advance the national Net Zero goal

PTTEP moves forward with Thailand’s first CCS project

Sep 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button