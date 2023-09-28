Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsPeople, Companies and ProductsSafety and ESG

Rolls-Royce launches EPA-certified gas power pack for mobile oil & gas applications

Sep 28, 2023
Rolls-Royce received Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for its new maximum transmission unit (mtu) Gas PowerPack, a 2.6 MW natural gas-powered, mobile power system for use by the oil and gas industry that can significantly reduce CO2 emissions while providing continuous duty and 100% capacity power. The system is certified to EPA Tier 2 spark ignition standards for natural gas engines.

Rolls-Royce’s latest offering features its mtu 20V 4000 L64 FNER gas engine at its core and provides the highest efficiency solution for mobile applications. Its reliable, powerful and cost-effective characteristics make it a perfect solution for oil & gas customers looking to reduce emissions without sacrificing performance.

The power pack offers operators the ability to take advantage of low-cost and abundant natural gas available at the drilling site. It is also able to run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen, which further reduces emissions.

