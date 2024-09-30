IADC, Regulation, and LegislationInnovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Riser Gas Handling guidelines, API RP revisions highlight recent IADC UBO/MPD Committee efforts

Sep 30, 2024
The IADC Underbalanced Operations and Managed Pressure Drilling (UBO & MPD) Committee is working a number of initiatives aimed at helping the industry better understand the challenges associated with MPD operations. In this interview with DC taken from the 2024 IADC/SPE MPD & UBO Conference in Rio de Janeiro on 18 September, Andre Alonso Fernandes, Chairman of the Committee, explains the IADC Riser Gas Handling Guidelines, released last year, as well as the committee’s goal for opening a dialogue with industry and academia on the feasibility of the guidelines and any further challenges with gas-in-riser incidents that may need to be addressed in the future. Mr Fernandes also spoke about the committee’s work in revising API RP 92M and API RP 92S, which each address MPD operations with surface back pressure.

