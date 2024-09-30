Innovating While Drilling®People, Companies and Products

SLB, ADNOC and Patterson-UTI form joint venture: Turnwell Industries

Sep 30, 2024
0 62 Less than a minute

SLB, ADNOC and Patterson-UTI are creating Turnwell Industries LLC OPC, a joint venture to work on innovations in AI, smart drilling design, completions engineering and production solutions. ADNOC Drilling through its wholly owned subsidiary ADH RSC LTD will hold a 55% majority equity stake, SLB a 30% equity stake and Patterson-UTI the remaining 15% equity stake.

The JV will focus on the acceleration of UAE’s unconventional oil and gas program, with an initial 144 wells scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. SLB will provide integrated drilling, stimulation and completion services, as well as project management, digital capabilities and subsurface support as part of the venture.

Sep 30, 2024
0 62 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Chevron-Hess merger passes FTC antitrust review

Sep 30, 2024

Devon Energy completes acquisition in the Williston Basin

Sep 30, 2024

Riser Gas Handling guidelines, API RP revisions highlight recent IADC UBO/MPD Committee efforts

Sep 30, 2024

Little known concepts provide consistent basis for evaluating gas-in-riser incidents

Sep 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button