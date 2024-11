Chinese-made workover rig uses AI to optimize power consumption

At the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, Chinese manufacturer INTLEF Oil & Gas showcased its XJ550DVT energy storage electric workover rig, which utilizes AI algorithms within an energy management system (EMS) to reduce power demand and fuel consumption compared with conventional diesel-powered workover rigs. Speaking to DC from the conference on 6 November, Larry Li, Middle East Sales Director at INTLEF Oil & Gas, outlined the components on the rig that enable it to lower power consumption. In particular, he explained how the rig’s AI-EMS system can help resolve the power transformer capacity limitations sometimes seen on conventional workover rigs, reducing power demand.