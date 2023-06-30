Reliance, BP start production from deepwater field in India’s KG D6 block

Reliance Industries and BP confirmed the start of production from the MJ field offshore India, following testing and commissioning activities. The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

The start of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the start-up of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021. All three developments utilize the existing hub infrastructure for the block.

Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cu m/day of gas (1 billion cu ft/day) when the MJ field reaches peak production. This is expected to account for around one third of India’s current domestic gas production and meet approximately 15% of India’s demand.

“We continue to be proud of our partnership with bp that combines our expertise in commissioning complex projects under some of the most challenging environments in the last few years. Alongside the other KG D6 fields, the MJ development truly supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Energy vision’ laid out by the Government of India,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

By safely bringing these new developments onstream, RIL and bp are making an important contribution to meeting India’s demand for secure supplies of gas. Our close strategic partnership with RIL now stretches back over 15 years and we are proud of how it continues to deepen – in gas, retail, aviation fuels and sustainable mobility solutions. Together we are helping to meet India’s growing energy needs, bringing the best of each partner to create real value,” said BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney.