Quorum Software, Dragon Oil to accelerate digital transformation

Dragon Oil and Quorum Software announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming a mutual interest in establishing a collaboration to accelerate digital transformation across Dragon Oil’s upstream operations.

Under the MoU, Quorum and Dragon Oil will explore and implement digital solutions in crucial areas including reserves management, asset development and planning and production data forecasting.

The collaboration will also seek to promote innovation and continuous improvement through joint workshops and knowledge sharing to ensure alignment with Dragon Oil’s operational priorities and performance goals.