eDrilling is now Pions

May 20, 2025
eDrilling announced it has changed its name to Pions to reflect the company’s broader vision, evolving technology and growing ambitions.

“We’ve been on a journey of reinvention and I’m so excited we finally get to share it with the world,” said Caroline Vorpenes, Pions CEO. “From traditional tools to AI-powered engineers, from legacy software to engineering, reimagined. A new name that reflects both where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

“Originally focused on AI and digital twins for the oil and gas industry, we are now reimagining and advancing engineering through a new paradigm that integrates physics-based modeling with agentic and generative AI,” said Jie Cao, Pions CTO. “Our mission is to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges, by building reliable, responsible, transparent, and adaptable AI.”

