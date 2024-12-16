Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

QatarEnergy expands Namibia upstream footprint

Dec 16, 2024
QatarEnergy expands Namibia upstream footprint, acquires interest in offshore exploration block

QatarEnergy \entered into an agreement with Harmattan Energy, an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, to acquire a working interest in the Petroleum Exploration License and Petroleum Agreement for Block 2813B (PEL0090), offshore Namibia.

QatarEnergy will acquire a 27.5% interest, while HEL as the operator will retain a 52.50% interest. The other partners on the block are Trago Energy and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), each holding a 10% interest.

Block 2813B (PEL0090) lies about 200 km offshore Namibia and approximately 70 kilometers north of QatarEnergy’s Venus discovery. The License covers an area of 5,433 sq km, in water depth of 2,400-3,300 m.

