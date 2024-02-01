QatarEnergy awards over $6 billion in EPC contracts for offshore Al-Shaheen Oilfield

QatarEnergy has announced the award of the four main Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract packages related to the next development phase of the Al-Shaheen oilfield offshore Qatar to increase production by about 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The award is part of Project Ru’ya, the third phase of Al-Shaheen’s development since North Oil Company, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, took over the field’s operation in July 2017.

Project Ru’ya is set to develop more than 550 million barrels of oil, which will be executed over five years with first oil expected in 2027. It includes drilling more than 200 wells, installation of a new centralized process complex, nine remote wellhead platforms and associated pipelines.

The four EPC packages included are valued at more than $6 billion.

“By awarding these contracts, we are taking an important step towards realizing the full potential of Al-Shaheen field, which produces around half of Qatar’s crude oil today,” said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs in Qatar and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.