The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Wellesley Petroleum a drilling permit for well 35/11-29 S in production license 248 C in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The well will be drilled with COSL’s semisubmersible COSLPromoter rig, with work set to commence in Q2 2024. A Rig Assignment Agreement was signed by the PL 248 C partners, which also include Equinor and Petoro, to drill Toppand East in the first half of 2024.