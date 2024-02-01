NOIA publishes ESG report highlighting innovation in emissions reduction & workforce diversity

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) released a report highlighting the work done by the NOIA Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Network and NOIA members. The aim is to share and develop the best ESG practices across the offshore energy industry, including 11 case studies in emissions reduction or diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

“Improving our environmental performance, progressing society forward and being the ‘best neighbor we can be’ have long been a fundamental part of how the offshore energy industry does business,” said Paul Danos, NOIA Chairman and Owner & CEO of Danos. “The variety of companies participating in this year’s report underscores how deep and serious our industry takes ESG performance.”

The report features case studies in emissions reduction from various NOIA member companies, including Beacon Offshore Energy, Danos, Delmar, Halliburton, LLOG, Noble, Promethean Energy, SEACOR Marine, SLB, TechnipFMC, and TGS.

To download the NOIA ESG Network 2024 Report, click here.