PV Drilling VIII to begin work offshore Malaysia in Q3 2026

PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) announced that the PV Drilling VIII jackup will begin its first drilling campaign in Malaysia in Q3 2026.

Under the new contract, the rig will carry out two consecutive development programs within one year. The first campaign will involve three wells in Sabah, expected to start between 1 and 15 July 2026 and last about 60 days. After completion, the rig will move to Sarawak for a 300-day development campaign targeting seven wells.

During 2026, PV Drilling will have two rigs active in the Malaysian market — PV Drilling VI and PV Drilling VIII. The PV Drilling VIII rig has been upgraded for offline activities, high-pressure/high-temperature (HPHT) drilling, and expanded accommodation capacity for up to 150 personnel.