Vallourec awarded tubular supply contract for TotalEnergies Iraq drilling campaign

Vallourec secured a contract extension with TotalEnergies for the supply of premium tubulars in the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in southern Iraq. The award covers supply of casing, tubing and accessories for 48 wells under the Associated Gas Upstream Project 2 (AGUP2) phase, operated by TotalEnergies alongside Basra Oil Company and QatarEnergy.

For this latest phase, Vallourec will deliver more than 30,000 tons of tubular solutions, including approx. 3,000 tons of anti-corrosion coated Premium Line Pipe products. The company had previously supplied around 15,000 tons of casing and tubing with VAM® connections for the first 30 wells.

The AGUP2 campaign supports redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, with target capacities of 210,000 barrels per day of oil and 154 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, and is part of GGIP’s effort to eliminate routine flaring and improve Iraq’s energy infrastructure.